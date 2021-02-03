Marshall Distributes Emergency Relief Money to Students

Huntington — Marshall University is awarding $4.5 million in emergency relief money to eligible students this semester, thanks to a COVID aid package approved by Congress in December.

Students were notified of the grants Monday in an e-mail.

Marshall officials say the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act guidelines direct how the money will be distributed, which will be based on the student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid. As such, students will be automatically awarded the grant, if eligible.

“We are very happy to have received this federal money to assist our students,” said Dr. Beverly Boggs, director of Marshall’s Office of Student Financial Assistance, in a university-issued press release. “The award amounts will vary based on the Estimated Family Contribution, with the highest amount of $1,000 being given to students with the greatest need per their FAFSA on file.”

Boggs says other levels of emergency fund distribution are $400, $300 and $200, again based on the student’s existing FAFSA information.

Awards will be posted to student accounts beginning tomorrow, although it will take approximately 7-10 business days for the refund to be processed. Students should monitor their accounts if they filed a FAFSA.