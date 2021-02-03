State GOP’s Response to the Supreme Court in the Delegate District 19 Vacancy Lawsuit

The Governor, the Attorney General and the State GOP are either intentionally, or mistakenly, operating under the premise that a county party executive committee in West Virginia is somehow a subcommittee and subservient to the state party executive committee (or as the State GOP terms it, "subordinate").

What’s being lost in the mix - perhaps by design - is that a county party executive committee, or even a delegate or senatorial district committee, is a separate organization - a separate committee - from that of the state party. It is not a subcommittee of the state executive committee. Nor is it subservient to the state executive committee.