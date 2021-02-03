Most read
- Feb. 2 Huntington Police Department Arrest Report
- OPINION: Brandon Smith - No, We Are Not 'All In This Together'
- UPDATED... Whistleblower, Freelance Reporter "Attacked" for Live Streaming Public Meeting
- Cabell Schools, Public Library Partnership Offers Students Opportunity to “Unlock Your Potential”
- Feb. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- Marshall Distributes Emergency Relief Money to Students
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Huntington Police Arrest Suspect in Saturday Morning Shooting
State GOP’s Response to the Supreme Court in the Delegate District 19 Vacancy Lawsuit
What’s being lost in the mix - perhaps by design - is that a county party executive committee, or even a delegate or senatorial district committee, is a separate organization - a separate committee - from that of the state party. It is not a subcommittee of the state executive committee. Nor is it subservient to the state executive committee.
- Respondent Brief (352.22 KB)