Feb. 2 Huntington Police Department Arrest Report
HPD21-00561 02/02/21 02:35 - CARTER, HALEY 342 MARCUM TERRACE/Burglary; Entry of dwelling or outhouse
HPD21-00555 02/01/21 15:21 - THOMAS, JAMES 500 block 7th St./Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00551 02/01/21 11:13 - MAXWELL, ANDREW 750 5TH Ave./Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00550 02/01/21 10:54 - STEELE, RYAN 750 5TH Ave./Warrant Service/Execution