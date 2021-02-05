Most read
2nd Annual Sweat-Heart Couples Walk set for Feb. 14
Couples can go for a walk anytime on Feb. 14 while using any fitness app or step tracker (for example, a Fitbit or Apple Health App).
The couple with the most steps will receive a free Marshall Exercise Science T-shirt, along with a state-of-the-art fitness assessment. These tests show the number of calories the body burns in a day, and a person’s body fat percentage. Last year, 20 different pairs participated with the winning couple walking 31,198 steps.
Marshall is part of the American College of Sports Medicine’s Exercise is Medicine® initiative, an effort to increase physical activity participation and classify activity as a vital sign to health. This event was created as part of the initiative to encourage people to be active while spending quality time with their partners.
For more information participants can e-mail tolnay@marshall.edu.