Feb. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents.

HPD21-00560 02/01/21 22:00 - 5th St. Rd./Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny.

HPD21-00557 02/01/21 17:20 - 600 block John Marshall Dr./Found Property/Information Report.

HPD21-00556 02/01/21 01:00 - 1700 block 7th Ave./Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; B & E Auto.

HPD21-00555 02/01/21 - 15:21 500 block 7th St./Warrant Service/Execution.

HPD21-00554 01/29/21 - 12:00 400 block Camden Ave./Grand Larceny.

HPD21-00553 01/31/21 00:51 2400 block 1st Ave./Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; B & E Auto.

HPD21-00552 01/01/20 00:01 - 400 block California St./Identity Theft.

HPD21-00551 02/01/21 11:13 - 700 block 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.

HPD21-00550 02/01/21 10:54 - 700 block 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.

HPD21-00549 02/01/21 09:30 - 600 block 5th St./Destruction of Property.