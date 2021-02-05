Most read
- Feb. 2 Huntington Police Department Arrest Report
- OPINION: Brandon Smith - No, We Are Not 'All In This Together'
- UPDATED... Whistleblower, Freelance Reporter "Attacked" for Live Streaming Public Meeting
- Cabell Schools, Public Library Partnership Offers Students Opportunity to “Unlock Your Potential”
- Marshall Distributes Emergency Relief Money to Students
- Feb. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Huntington Police Arrest Suspect in Saturday Morning Shooting
Feb. 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident Report
HPD21-00560 02/01/21 22:00 - 5th St. Rd./Auto Tampering; Petit Larceny.
HPD21-00557 02/01/21 17:20 - 600 block John Marshall Dr./Found Property/Information Report.
HPD21-00556 02/01/21 01:00 - 1700 block 7th Ave./Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; B & E Auto.
HPD21-00555 02/01/21 - 15:21 500 block 7th St./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00554 01/29/21 - 12:00 400 block Camden Ave./Grand Larceny.
HPD21-00553 01/31/21 00:51 2400 block 1st Ave./Fraudulent use of a credit card - value less than $1000; B & E Auto.
HPD21-00552 01/01/20 00:01 - 400 block California St./Identity Theft.
HPD21-00551 02/01/21 11:13 - 700 block 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00550 02/01/21 10:54 - 700 block 5th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00549 02/01/21 09:30 - 600 block 5th St./Destruction of Property.