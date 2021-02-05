Special Cabell Board Meeting Announcement – LSIC Presentations

The Cabell County Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting/Board Work Session Tuesday, February 9, 2021 beginning at 12:00 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington, WV. The Board will open the meeting and then depart for a tour of proposed building sites for the new schools. Board members will return to the Board Meeting Room to close the meeting. No official action will be taken.

The meeting is open to public attendance. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 308 595 566#.

If you are attending the meeting via teleconference and wish to speak to the Board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meetings, please fill out the form at the following link at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the Regular Board meeting: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspxid=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u. You will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so that you may address Board members.

Also, the Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Special Board Meeting Wednesday, February 10, 2021 beginning at 3:30 PM to receive State of the School Presentations from the Local School Improvement Council (LSIC) Chair and Principal from the following schools:

Central City Elementary School 3:30 PM

Guyandotte Elementary School 3:45 PM

Spring Hill Elementary School 4:00 PM

Huntington Middle School 4:15 PM

Huntington East Middle School 4:30 PM

Crossroads Academy 4:45 PM

While the meeting is open to public attendance, no official action will be taken. Anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. Members of the public may choose to attend the Special Board Meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 426 418 818#.

If you are attending the meeting via teleconference and wish to speak to the Board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meetings, please fill out the form at the following link at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the Regular Board meeting: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspxid=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u . You will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so that you may address Board members.

The agendas can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.

###