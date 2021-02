Feb. 8 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly schedule meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-46 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO AN INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH THE VILLAGE OF BARBOURSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Dale Anderson

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-47 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TEMPORARILY REDUCING THE BUSINESS AND OCCUPATIONS TAX RATE ON THE RETAIL SALES CATEGORY FROM .25% TO .00% BY AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 787.09 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO RESTAURANTS AND RETAIL ESTABLISHMENTS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-48 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL TEMPORARILY REDUCING REFUSE FEE FROM $20.00 PER MONTH TO $0 PER MONTH BY AMENDING, MODIFYING AND REENACTING SECTION 951.08 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA TO PROVIDE RELIEF TO RESIDENTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-49 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ENACTING ARTICLE 116 CONCERNING THE MANAGEMENT, ADJUSTMENT AND RESOLUTION OF SMALL CLAIMS; AND SETTING GUIDELINES FOR THE PAYMENT OF SUCH CLAIMS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-02 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH NATURAL GAS TO DESIGNATED CITY BUILDINGS

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

10. Resolution re: #2021-R-03 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A PROJECT SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS (PSN) GRANT FROM THE US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

11. Good & Welfare

12. Adjournment