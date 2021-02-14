OPINION: Horea Christian - How to Join the Alt-Tech Exodus

So, you've heard that big tech companies have transcended the niggling free market and reached the lofty heights of partisan politics—and act accordingly. Unlike prominent political figures , you might not make the top of the purge list, but it's no secret that censorship is surging.

Both to protect your freedom and to stop providing resources to those who would undermine it, it makes sense to jump ship. Now, when everybody else is also doing it.

But how?

Originally from Europe, Christian is an neuroscientist and free/open Source software developer conducting post-doctoral research at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.