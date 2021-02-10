New Releases at Marquee Pullman for Valentine's Day Weekend

Since romantic comedies have mostly missed 21st Century nuances, except for barely gaining same sex romances, particularly female and female romances. "Land" won't be a romance, it goes with the voluntary search for herself leads to the Rocky Mountains. Judas and the Black Messiah is inspired by the legacy of the Black Panther Party.

The new flashback for the week is the seldom screened Joel Schumacher 2004 Phantom of the Opera featuring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Minnie Driver, Miranda Richardson.

Please check individual theatres on Friday for time variations that continue during the COVID pandemic. Also, remember $99 and $199 private showings in Cinema Safe environments continue.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they could not kill Fred Hampton's legacy.

LAND

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman's search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.





PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ( Comeback Classic)

“Let your soul take you where you long to be” with this big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster stage musical. With all the romance (“Love me…that’s all I ask of you”), the spectacle (“Masquerade! Paper faces on parade!”) and the unforgettable score that made this one of the grandest and most popular shows of our time. (“Help me make the music of the night…”) Rated PG-13





MY BLOODY VALENTINE

Ten years ago, a tragedy changed the town of Harmony forever. Tom Hanniger, an inexperienced coal miner, caused an accident in the tunnels that trapped and killed five men and sent the only survivor, Harry Warden, into a permanent coma. But Harry Warden wanted revenge. Exactly one year later, on Valentine's Day, he woke up...and brutally murdered twenty-two people with a pickaxe before being killed. Ten years later, Tom Hanniger returns to Harmony on Valentine's Day, still haunted by the deaths he caused. Struggling to make amends with his past, he grapples with unresolved feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Sarah, who is now married to his best friend, Axel, the town sheriff. But tonight, after years of peace, something from Harmony's dark past has returned. Wearing a miner's mask and armed with a pickaxe, an unstoppable killer is on the loose. And as his footsteps come ever closer, Tom, Sarah and Axel realize in terror that it just might be Harry Warden who's come back to claim them. (Park Place , Charleston, F/S/S

WEEKENDERS

A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be. As the long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience, and what happens when they all go home. (Park Place , Charleston, F/S/S





NEXT ON SCREEN

NOMADMAD LAND

After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad

HUNTINGTON, WV

MAARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16*

* Daily Time Variations to be announced Friday

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH R

CAST

DIRECTOR

LAND PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE LITTLE THINGS R

CAST

DIRECTOR

OUR FRIEND R

CAST

DIRECTOR

THE MARKSMAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

NEWS OF THE WORLD PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

WONDER WOMAN 1984 PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR

FATALE R

CAST

DIRECTOR









HALF BROTHERS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE CROODS: A NEW AGE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









LET HIM GO R

CAST

DIRECTOR









COME PLAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









SING PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (2004) PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (1990) PG

CAST

DIRECTOR

Drama2 hr. 06 min.Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Algee Smith, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dominique Thorne, Amari CheatomShaka KingDrama1 hr. 28 min.Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens, Warren Christie, Brad Leland, Barb Mitchell, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jill Maria RobinsonRobin WrightSuspense/Thriller2 hr. 07 min.Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared LetoJohn Lee HancockDrama2 hr. 04 min.Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry JonesGabriela CowperthwaiteAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 48 min.Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic CancelliereRobert LorenzDrama/Western1 hr. 58 min.Tom Hanks, Helena ZengelPaul GreengrassAction/Adventure2 hr. 31 min.Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie NielsenPatty JenkinsSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 42 min.Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris LewisDeon TaylorComedy1 hr. 36 min.Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca MarroquinLuke GreenfieldAnimation1 hr. 35 min.Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie TranJoel CrawfordDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 54 min.Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley ManvilleThomas BezuchaHorror1 hr. 36 min.Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.Jacob ChaseComedy/Family1 hr. 34 min.Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher WalkenTim HillAnimation, Comedy1 hr. 48 min.Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter SerafinowiczGarth JenningsDrama, Musical2 hr. 23 min.Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Minnie Driver, Miranda Richardson, Ciaran Hinds, Simon Callow, Victor McGuire, Jennifer Ellison, Murray MelvinJoel SchumacherSciFi/Fantasy/Family/Action/Adventure1 hr. 35 min.Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Josh Pais, Raymond Serra, David Forman, Michelan Sisti, Leif Tilden, Michael Turney, Jay Patterson, James SaitoSteve Barron