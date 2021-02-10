Most read
New Releases at Marquee Pullman for Valentine's Day Weekend
The new flashback for the week is the seldom screened Joel Schumacher 2004 Phantom of the Opera featuring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Minnie Driver, Miranda Richardson.
Please check individual theatres on Friday for time variations that continue during the COVID pandemic. Also, remember $99 and $199 private showings in Cinema Safe environments continue.
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they could not kill Fred Hampton's legacy.
LAND
From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman's search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ( Comeback Classic)
“Let your soul take you where you long to be” with this big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster stage musical. With all the romance (“Love me…that’s all I ask of you”), the spectacle (“Masquerade! Paper faces on parade!”) and the unforgettable score that made this one of the grandest and most popular shows of our time. (“Help me make the music of the night…”) Rated PG-13
MY BLOODY VALENTINE
Ten years ago, a tragedy changed the town of Harmony forever. Tom Hanniger, an inexperienced coal miner, caused an accident in the tunnels that trapped and killed five men and sent the only survivor, Harry Warden, into a permanent coma. But Harry Warden wanted revenge. Exactly one year later, on Valentine's Day, he woke up...and brutally murdered twenty-two people with a pickaxe before being killed. Ten years later, Tom Hanniger returns to Harmony on Valentine's Day, still haunted by the deaths he caused. Struggling to make amends with his past, he grapples with unresolved feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Sarah, who is now married to his best friend, Axel, the town sheriff. But tonight, after years of peace, something from Harmony's dark past has returned. Wearing a miner's mask and armed with a pickaxe, an unstoppable killer is on the loose. And as his footsteps come ever closer, Tom, Sarah and Axel realize in terror that it just might be Harry Warden who's come back to claim them. (Park Place , Charleston, F/S/S
WEEKENDERS
A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be. As the long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience, and what happens when they all go home. (Park Place , Charleston, F/S/S
NEXT ON SCREEN
NOMADMAD LAND
After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad
HUNTINGTON, WV
MAARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16*
* Daily Time Variations to be announced Friday
TRAILER ▶
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAHRDrama
2 hr. 06 min.
CAST
Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Algee Smith, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dominique Thorne, Amari Cheatom
DIRECTOR
Shaka King
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Pervasive language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM TRAILER ▶
LANDPG-13Drama
1 hr. 28 min.
CAST
Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens, Warren Christie, Brad Leland, Barb Mitchell, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jill Maria Robinson
DIRECTOR
Robin Wright
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Some Thematic Material12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM TRAILER ▶
THE LITTLE THINGSRSuspense/Thriller
2 hr. 07 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared Leto
DIRECTOR
John Lee Hancock
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:45PM TRAILER ▶
OUR FRIENDRDrama
2 hr. 04 min.
CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones
DIRECTOR
Gabriela Cowperthwaite
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM9:40PM TRAILER ▶
THE MARKSMANPG-13Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic Cancelliere
DIRECTOR
Robert Lorenz
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM TRAILER ▶
NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel
DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM TRAILER ▶
WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen
DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:30PM5:30PM9:00PM TRAILER ▶
FATALE RSuspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.
CAST
Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris Lewis
DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Sexual Content; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:55PM
TRAILER ▶
HALF BROTHERS PG-13Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca Marroquin
DIRECTOR
Luke Greenfield
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Strong Language; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
THE CROODS: A NEW AGE PGAnimation
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran
DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DAction; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:10PM
TRAILER ▶
LET HIM GORDrama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.
CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville
DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DViolence12:20PM3:20PM6:05PM8:50PM
TRAILER ▶
COME PLAYPG-13Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.
DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DFrightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:45PM6:30PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PGComedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken
DIRECTOR
Tim Hill
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DLanguage; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:35PM
TRAILER ▶
SINGPGAnimation, Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.
CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz
DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DMild Peril; Rude Humor11:55AM2:55PM6:00PM8:45PM
TRAILER ▶
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (2004)PG-13Drama, Musical
2 hr. 23 min.
CAST
Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Minnie Driver, Miranda Richardson, Ciaran Hinds, Simon Callow, Victor McGuire, Jennifer Ellison, Murray Melvin
DIRECTOR
Joel Schumacher
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DBrief Violence; Disturbing Images11:50AM3:00PM6:10PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (1990)PGSciFi/Fantasy/Family/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.
CAST
Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Josh Pais, Raymond Serra, David Forman, Michelan Sisti, Leif Tilden, Michael Turney, Jay Patterson, James Saito
DIRECTOR
Steve Barron
MORE INFORMATION ► 2DDisturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Frightening Images; Language; Rude Humor; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:30PM