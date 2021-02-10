New Releases at Marquee Pullman for Valentine's Day Weekend

 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 - 09:20 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
New Releases at Marquee Pullman for Valentine's Day Weekend

Since romantic comedies have mostly missed 21st Century nuances, except for barely gaining same sex romances, particularly female and female romances.  "Land" won't be a romance, it goes with the voluntary search for herself leads to the Rocky Mountains. Judas and the Black Messiah is inspired by the legacy of the Black Panther Party.

The new flashback for the week is the seldom screened Joel Schumacher 2004 Phantom of the Opera featuring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Minnie Driver, Miranda Richardson.

Please check individual theatres on Friday for time variations that continue during the COVID pandemic. Also, remember $99 and $199 private showings in Cinema Safe environments continue. 

 

 

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O'Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they could not kill Fred Hampton's legacy.

LAND

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman's search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.


PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ( Comeback Classic)

“Let your soul take you where you long to be” with this big-screen version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster stage musical. With all the romance (“Love me…that’s all I ask of you”), the spectacle (“Masquerade! Paper faces on parade!”) and the unforgettable score that made this one of the grandest and most popular shows of our time. (“Help me make the music of the night…”) Rated PG-13


MY BLOODY VALENTINE

Ten years ago, a tragedy changed the town of Harmony forever. Tom Hanniger, an inexperienced coal miner, caused an accident in the tunnels that trapped and killed five men and sent the only survivor, Harry Warden, into a permanent coma. But Harry Warden wanted revenge. Exactly one year later, on Valentine's Day, he woke up...and brutally murdered twenty-two people with a pickaxe before being killed. Ten years later, Tom Hanniger returns to Harmony on Valentine's Day, still haunted by the deaths he caused. Struggling to make amends with his past, he grapples with unresolved feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Sarah, who is now married to his best friend, Axel, the town sheriff. But tonight, after years of peace, something from Harmony's dark past has returned. Wearing a miner's mask and armed with a pickaxe, an unstoppable killer is on the loose. And as his footsteps come ever closer, Tom, Sarah and Axel realize in terror that it just might be Harry Warden who's come back to claim them. (Park Place , Charleston, F/S/S

WEEKENDERS

A scheduling mix-up at an Airbnb brings four twenty-somethings together, each navigating the open waters of where, how, and with whom they're supposed to be. As the long weekend progresses, the foursome is forced to contemplate their collective baggage, the value of prioritizing connection over convenience, and what happens when they all go home. (Park Place , Charleston, F/S/S


NOMADMAD LAND

After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad

 

 

HUNTINGTON, WV

MAARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE 16*

* Daily Time Variations to be announced Friday

 

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAHR

Drama
2 hr. 06 min.

CAST
Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders, Martin Sheen, Algee Smith, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Dominique Thorne, Amari Cheatom

DIRECTOR
Shaka King

R
Language; Pervasive language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:40PM

LANDPG-13

Drama
1 hr. 28 min.

CAST
Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens, Warren Christie, Brad Leland, Barb Mitchell, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jill Maria Robinson

DIRECTOR
Robin Wright

PG-13
Brief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Some Thematic Material12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:30PM

THE LITTLE THINGSR

Suspense/Thriller
2 hr. 07 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared Leto

DIRECTOR
John Lee Hancock

R
Disturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:45PM

OUR FRIENDR

Drama
2 hr. 04 min.

CAST
Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel, Casey Affleck, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones

DIRECTOR
Gabriela Cowperthwaite

R
Language12:50PM3:50PM6:45PM9:40PM

THE MARKSMANPG-13

Action/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic Cancelliere

DIRECTOR
Robert Lorenz

PG-13
Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:35PM

NEWS OF THE WORLDPG-13

Drama/Western
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel

DIRECTOR
Paul Greengrass

PG-13
Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:15PM

WONDER WOMAN 1984PG-13

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

DIRECTOR
Patty Jenkins

PG-13
Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence1:30PM5:30PM9:00PM

FATALE    R

Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 42 min.

CAST
Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, Danny Pino, Tyrin Turner, Damaris Lewis

DIRECTOR
Deon Taylor

R
Language; Sexual Content; Violence1:15PM4:15PM7:15PM9:55PM

HALF BROTHERS

HALF BROTHERS PG-13

Comedy
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca Marroquin

DIRECTOR
Luke Greenfield

PG-13
Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:25PM

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE PG

Animation
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie Tran

DIRECTOR
Joel Crawford

PG
Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:10PM

LET HIM GO

LET HIM GOR

Drama/Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 54 min.

CAST
Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley Manville

DIRECTOR
Thomas Bezucha

R
Violence12:20PM3:20PM6:05PM8:50PM

COME PLAY

COME PLAYPG-13

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.

DIRECTOR
Jacob Chase

PG-13
Frightening Images; Language; Terror12:35PM3:45PM6:30PM8:55PM

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA  PG

Comedy/Family
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher Walken

DIRECTOR
Tim Hill

PG
Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material12:05PM3:05PM5:50PM8:35PM

SING

SINGPG

Animation, Comedy
1 hr. 48 min.

CAST
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz

DIRECTOR
Garth Jennings

PG
Mild Peril; Rude Humor11:55AM2:55PM6:00PM8:45PM


THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (2004)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (2004)PG-13

Drama, Musical
2 hr. 23 min.

CAST
Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Minnie Driver, Miranda Richardson, Ciaran Hinds, Simon Callow, Victor McGuire, Jennifer Ellison, Murray Melvin

DIRECTOR
Joel Schumacher

PG-13
Brief Violence; Disturbing Images11:50AM3:00PM6:10PM9:20PM

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (1990)

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (1990)PG

SciFi/Fantasy/Family/Action/Adventure
1 hr. 35 min.

CAST
Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Josh Pais, Raymond Serra, David Forman, Michelan Sisti, Leif Tilden, Michael Turney, Jay Patterson, James Saito

DIRECTOR
Steve Barron

PG
Disturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Frightening Images; Language; Rude Humor; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence1:05PM4:05PM7:05PM9:30PM

 