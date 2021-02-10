Most read
Williams Scheduled to Give State of the City Address Friday
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only City Council members, key members of the Mayor's leadership team and the media are invited to attend the address in person.
However, Mayor Williams' address will be streamed live on the City of Huntington's Facebook page, and on the City's Website.
It will also be broadcast live on WRVC AM 930 and 94.1 FM.
For those who are unable to attend the address in person and unable to watch it live, it will remain on the city's website and Facebook page afterward.