Black History Month event to feature health care experts and researchers, new Head Football Coach Charles Huff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall University is hosting an online event, “Disparities in Health Care During the Pandemic,” planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. It will include Marshall University and statewide health care experts and scientists, as well as Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, Head Football Coach Charles Huff and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

The link to this virtual event is https://tinyurl.com/lyceum21021.

The discussion will feature Dr. Leonard White, associate dean of diversity and an assistant professor of medicine at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, who joined the faculty in 2013. Also featured will be Jill Upson, chair of the Governor’s Commission on Disparities and executive director of the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, Dean Joseph Shapiro of Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Dr. Lauri Andress of West Virginia University. Gilbert will provide an introduction, and White and Huff will encourage community members to get the vaccine. Andress will discuss her research about infant mortality. Williams will give remarks about how White saved his life.

For more information, visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum/.