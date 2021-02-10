Most read
Marshall University visiting local schools, helping with FAFSA and enrollment
Members of the Office of Student Financial Assistance are going to visit with high school students in Kanawha and Cabell counties to give on-site help to fill out the FAFSA forms. Counselors were at Cabell Midland High School Monday, Feb. 8, and Huntington High today, Tuesday, Feb. 9. Counselors will return to Huntington High Thursday, Feb.11, and will return to Cabell Midland Friday, Feb.12.
Kanawha County high schools will be hosted at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, Feb.17.
All of these events will be conducted with masks and social distancing required.
According to Dr. Beverly Boggs, Marshall’s director of financial aid and associate dean for enrollment, FAFSA submissions are down across the country.
“We want to make sure that students in the immediate area know that the time to fill out the FAFSA is now,” Boggs said. “Some may be hesitant because they do not understand the process, so we want to reduce the fear and help them move forward to higher education.
Staff from the Marshall University Office of Admissions will also be on hand to accept applications and answer enrollment-related questions for students and families.
For additional information on filling out the FAFSA, contact the Office of Student Financial Assistance by phone at 304-696-3162 or by e-mail at sfa@marshall.edu.