Marshall University cancels in-person classes for Thursday; offices to open at 10 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Due to inclement weather conditions, all in-person classes at Marshall University are canceled for Thursday, Feb. 11 . Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.

Virtual/online classes will be held as scheduled on Thursday unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

University offices will operate on a delay Thursday and will open at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier.

This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.

Hours for some Marshall Health clinics have been adjusted. Patients should check before they go.

Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed until next Tuesday, Feb. 16. All those with appointments have been contacted by e-mail regarding rescheduling.