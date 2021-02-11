Huntington Police Incidents

 Thursday, February 11, 2021 - 07:25

The following incidents / arrests have been released by the Huntington Police Department:

INCIDENTS

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-00692 02/10/21 15:15 W6TH ST / MADISON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 DUI less than .150 Criminal

HPD21-00690 02/10/21 11:30 800 block MARCUM TER, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Arson - Attempt to commit arson, 4th degree Criminal

HPD21-00689 02/10/21 10:00 1300 block 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Domestic Battery Criminal

HPD21-00688 02/10/21 16:05 700 BLOCK GILL STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report

HPD21-00686 02/10/21 06:00 1000 block WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Paraphernalia Criminal 

 

ARRESTS

 

HPD21-00691 02/10/21 12:20 MITCHELL, LEROY 1000 BLOCK OF NORWAY AVENUE, Fugitive From Justice

HPD21-00694 02/10/21 15:48 PERDUE, MAX W 8TH ST / WASHINGTON AVE, Paraphernalia

HPD21-00693 02/10/21 04:49 ATKINS, ISAIAH 10TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00692 02/10/21 15:15 Dunford, Alexia W 6TH ST / MADISON AVE, HUNTINGTON, DUI less than .150

HPD21-00686 02/10/21 06:00 GONZALES, LUIS 1000 block WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, Paraphernalia

HPD21-00685 02/10/21 05:41 DEAL, KEVIN SUNOCO - 1000 block WASHINGTON AVE,   B& E, Failure to Process/Fingerprint, Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor

 