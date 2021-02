WV Marquee Weekly Showtimes

Here are showtimes for the full week at WV Marquee Cinemas. Due to the COVID 19 virus many cinemas adjust their times on weekends, holidays, and weekdays. Some cinemas are open weekends only during the virus.

BECKLEY, WV

Judas and the Black Messiah (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Land (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sat: 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:10



The Little Things (R) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:10, 9:55

Sat: 1:15, 4:05, 7:10, 9:55

Sun: 1:15, 4:05, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:10



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:10, 8:50

Sun: 12:25, 3:30, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:10



Freaky (R) Reserved

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:10, 7:10



Come Play (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:55, 7:05, 9:50

Sat: 12:45, 3:55, 7:05, 9:50

Sun: 12:45, 3:55, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 3:55, 7:05



The War with Grandpa (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Sun: 1:00, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



Despicable Me 3 (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:30, 6:30, 8:55

Sat: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 8:55

Sun: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:30, 6:30



The Phantom of the Opera (2004) (PG-13) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:00, 6:10, 9:20

Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:00, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:10



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) (PG) Reserved

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



Return (Friday) by Rhythms of Grace () Reserved

Sat: 10:00 AM



Return (Saturday) by Rhythms of Grace () Reserved

Sat: 10:30 AM



Return (Sunday) by Rhythms of Grace () Reserved

Sat: 11:00 AM

WHEELING, WV

Judas and the Black Messiah (R) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 7:00 PM



Land (PG-13) No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10

Tue: 8:20 PM



The Little Things (R)

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 7:30 PM



Our Friend (R)

Fri: 3:50, 6:45, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:45, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:45

Tue: 7:10 PM



The Marksman (PG-13)

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:45 PM



News of the World (PG-13)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:45 PM



Promising Young Woman (R)

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:25 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13)

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13)

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Tue: 6:50 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG)

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:20

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 8:10 PM



Freaky (R)

Fri: 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sat: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 9:50

Sun: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20

Tue: 7:40 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG)

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 8:40

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 8:00 PM



The Phantom of the Opera (2004) (PG-13)

Fri: 3:00, 6:10, 9:20

Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:00, 6:10, 9:20

Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:00, 6:10

Tue: 6:40 PM



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) (PG)

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:20 PM

SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Judas and the Black Messiah (R) Language; Pervasive language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



The Little Things (R) Disturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri & Sat: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40



The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri & Sat: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri & Sat: 3:45, 6:45, 9:15

Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45

HUNTINGTON,WV

Judas and the Black Messiah (R) Language; Pervasive language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Land (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Partial Nudity; Some Thematic Material; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 2:20, 4:40, 7:10



The Little Things (R) Disturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Our Friend (R) Language

Fri: 3:50, 6:45, 9:40

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:45, 9:40

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:45

Mon - Thu: 3:50, 6:45



The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Mon - Thu: 3:15, 6:15



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Fatale (R) Language; Sexual Content; Violence

Fri: 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Sat: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:55

Sun: 1:15, 4:15, 7:15

Mon - Thu: 4:15, 7:15



Half Brothers (PG-13) Brief Strong Language; Language; Violence

Fri: 3:55, 6:55, 9:25

Sat: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:25

Sun: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55

Mon - Thu: 3:55, 6:55



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:25, 6:25, 9:10

Sat: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25, 9:10

Sun: 12:25, 3:25, 6:25

Mon - Thu: 3:25, 6:25



Let Him Go (R) Violence

Fri: 3:20, 6:05, 8:50

Sat: 12:20 PM

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:05

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:05



Come Play (PG-13) Frightening Images; Language; Terror

Fri: 3:45, 6:30, 8:55

Sat: 12:35, 3:45, 6:30, 8:55

Sun: 12:35, 3:45, 6:30

Mon - Thu: 3:45, 6:30



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:05, 5:50, 8:35

Sat: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50, 8:35

Sun: 12:05, 3:05, 5:50

Mon - Thu: 3:05, 5:50



Sing (PG) Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 2:55 PM

Sat: 6:00, 8:45

Sun: 11:55 AM, 2:55

Mon - Thu: 2:55, 6:00



The Phantom of the Opera (2004) (PG-13) Brief Violence; Disturbing Images

Fri: 3:00, 6:10, 9:20

Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:00, 6:10, 9:20

Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:00, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:10



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) (PG) Disturbing Images; Fantasy Action/Violence; Frightening Images; Language; Rude Humor; Sequences of Martial Arts Action; Violence

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:30

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:30

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05

CHARLESTON, WV

Judas and the Black Messiah (R) MXC; Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri & Sat: 6:10, 9:10

Sun - Thu: 6:10 PM



Judas and the Black Messiah (R) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



Land (PG-13) Reserved; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sat: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:30

Sun: 12:00, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10

Mon - Thu: 4:40, 7:10



The Little Things (R) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 6:00 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:00, 6:00

Mon - Thu: 6:00 PM



The Little Things (R) Reserved

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Mon - Thu: 3:40, 6:40



The Marksman (PG-13) MXC; Reserved

Fri & Sat: 3:10, 8:55

Sun - Thu: 3:10 PM



The Marksman (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00



News of the World (PG-13) Reserved

Mon - Wed: 6:15 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Mon - Thu: 5:30 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sat: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 9:35

Sun: 1:05, 4:05, 7:05

Mon - Thu: 4:05, 7:05



The Croods: A New Age (PG) MXC; Reserved

Fri: 3:50 PM

Sat & Sun: 12:50, 3:50

Mon - Thu: 3:50 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Reserved

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:50

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Mon - Thu: 3:20, 6:20



Despicable Me 3 (PG) Reserved

Tue - Thu: 3:30 PM



The Phantom of the Opera (2004) (PG-13) Reserved

Fri: 3:00, 6:10, 9:20

Sat: 11:50 AM, 3:00, 6:10, 9:20

Sun: 11:50 AM, 3:00, 6:10

Mon - Thu: 3:00, 6:10



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) (PG) Reserved

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:30

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Mon - Thu: 4:00, 7:00

WYTHEVILLE, VA

Judas and the Black Messiah (R) Language; Pervasive language; Some Thematic Material; Violence; No Passes Allowed

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM



The Little Things (R) Disturbing Images; Graphic Nudity; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sat: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:35

Sun: 12:40, 3:40, 6:40

Tue: 6:40 PM



The Marksman (PG-13) Action; Bloody Images; Brief Strong Language; Language; Some Disturbing Images; Violence

Fri: 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sat: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 9:35

Sun: 1:00, 4:00, 7:00

Tue: 7:00 PM



News of the World (PG-13) Disturbing Images; Language; Some Thematic Material; Violence

Fri: 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sat: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15

Sun: 12:15, 3:15, 6:15

Tue: 6:35 PM



Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) Action; Some Suggestive Material; Violence

Fri: 5:30, 9:00

Sat: 1:30, 5:30, 9:00

Sun: 1:30, 5:30

Tue: 6:30 PM



Monster Hunter (PG-13) Action; Creature Terror; Violence

Fri: 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sat: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Sun: 1:10, 4:10, 7:10

Tue: 7:10 PM



The Croods: A New Age (PG) Action; Mild Peril; Rude Humor

Fri: 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30

Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50

Tue: 6:50 PM



The War with Grandpa (PG) Language; Rude Humor; Some Thematic Material

Fri: 3:20, 6:20, 8:45

Sat: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 8:45

Sun: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20

Tue: 7:15 PM