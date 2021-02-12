Attorney General Morrisey: Beware of Romance Scams

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warns consumers to be cautious with online dating sites, particularly as many singles actively look for romance during and around Valentine’s Day.

Research the person’s background, their company, their school, etc.

Never wire money to someone without verifying the authenticity of the person or the reason for sending the money.

Never send money via cash or gift cards because funds cannot be recovered. Funds sent through wire transfer may be lost unless the transfer is canceled before pickup.

Be wary of someone who always makes excuses or “has something come up” whenever plans are made to meet in person after they have received money.

Take note of any attempt to make the consumer feel isolated or cut off from family and friends. Being directed not to tell others about the match should be a red flag.

Consumers who believe they may be the victim of an online dating scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov

While most people who engage in online dating are sincere, scammers are also active.“The time around Valentine’s Day may be a great time to utilize online dating, but it pays to remember that there are a lot of heartless people who only see dollar signs when they look at you,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Romance scam victims have been robbed of their life savings, so all we’re saying is, use the utmost caution when you go online.”Scammers will fake interest in or profess strong feelings toward an unsuspecting individual with the ulterior motive of eventually taking their money. Scammers may say they need money to cover expenses accrued while trying to meet their supposed match, to get into the United States or to help them out of some emergency.In reality, scammers simply pocket the cash. Consumers have been known to lose thousands of dollars to such a scam.Consumers can do a few things to help themselves not end up a victim: