Feb. 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
HPD21-00715 02/13/21 02:27 800 Block 4th Ave./Destruction of Property - misdemeanor.
HPD21-00714 02/13/21 01:25 700 block 6th Ave./Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense.
HPD21-00713 02/12/21 20:33 900 block 10th Ave./Domestic Assault.
HPD21-00712 02/12/21 17:20 600 block Trenton Place/Assault.
HPD21-00711 02/12/21 15:00 1100 block 9th Ave./Domestic Battery.
HPD21-00710 02/12/21 17:31 1500 block Hal Greer Blvd./Warrant Service/Execution.
HPD21-00709 02/12/21 12:21 800 block 8th St./Intoxicating Substances; Prohibited Acts.
HPD21-00708 02/11/21 19:20 1100 block 10th St./Burglary; Entry of Dwelling or Outhouse.
HPD21-00707 02/03/21 12:00 2900 block 6th Ave./Petit Larceny.