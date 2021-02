Below, is the agenda for Thursday's special Cabell County Commission meeting. It is for the limited purpose of a public hearing on the W. Va. Route 2 Phase II sewer project proposed by the Pea Ridge Public Service District.

It will be begin at 1 p.m. in the Commission's chambers on the third floor of the courthouse. The meeting is continuation of the one scheduled for last week that was postponed due to the winter storm.

Feb. 18 Special Cabell County Commission agenda.