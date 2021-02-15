Most read
Marshall to Operate on Two-Hour Delay Monday; Virtual Classes to be Held as Scheduled
Virtual/online classes will be held as scheduled beginning at 8 a.m. unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.
Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.
University offices also will operate on a delay today and will open at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier.
This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.