Marshall to Operate on Two-Hour Delay Monday; Virtual Classes to be Held as Scheduled

Due to inclement weather conditions, in-person classes at Marshall University will operate on a two-hour delay Monday, Feb. 15. In-person classes that regularly meet before 10 a.m. will not be held. In-person classes that begin at 10 a.m. and later will begin on time.

Virtual/online classes will be held as scheduled beginning at 8 a.m. unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

University offices also will operate on a delay today and will open at 10 a.m., although certain essential employees may be required to report to work earlier.

This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.