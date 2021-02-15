Most read
Feb 17 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. The meeting is open to public attendance. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 518 871 914#.
If you are attending the meeting via teleconference and wish to speak to the Board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meetings, please fill out the form at the following link at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the Regular Board meeting: You will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so that you may address Board members.