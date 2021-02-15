Most read
Marshall to Close at 3 p.m. Monday; Virtual/Online Classes to be Held as Scheduled
All in-person classes scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. or later are canceled. Students are advised to contact their instructors for any updates to their course schedules and assignments.
Virtual/online classes will be held as scheduled this evening unless students are contacted by the professor with alternate instructions.
University offices also will close at 3 p.m. although certain essential employees may be required to report to work.
Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.
Tomorrow’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed. All those with appointments for tomorrow will be contacted by e-mail regarding rescheduling.
A decision about tomorrow’s university operations will be announced no later than 6 a.m. on Tuesday.