Marshall to host online panel discussion about podcasting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Digital Humanities program will host an online panel discussion on podcasting Tuesday, Feb. 23. The panel will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, and viewers can learn about starting, promoting and improving podcasts from members of the Marshall University community who have their own podcasts.

Viewers can register at www.tinyurl.com/DHpodcastpanel.

The online discussion will feature Dr. Hilary Brewster, an associate professor of English, who hosts the podcast D*mn Near, Rileigh Smirl, a Marshall student and Yeager Scholar who hosts the podcast Still Buffering, and Dr. Chris White, a history professor who hosts the podcast COVID in West Virginia Podcast with Chris White.

“When asked what events the Digital Humanities program might sponsor, students have consistently requested to learn more about podcasting. Podcast hosts and producers rely on good research, communication and audio editing skills, and they also draw on their creative abilities,” said Dr. Kristen Lillvis, a professor of English and director of the digital humanities program. “We believe this event will help students use their education to engage with the public.”

The event is sponsored by Digital Humanities, an interdisciplinary program in the College of Liberal Arts.