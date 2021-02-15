Most read
- Feb. 12 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart Announces His Resignation
- Feb. 18 Special Cabell County Commission Meeting Agenda
- Feb 17 Cabell County Board of Education Meeting Agenda
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
- OPINION: Horea Christian - How to Join the Alt-Tech Exodus
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
Marshall to host online panel discussion about podcasting
Viewers can register at www.tinyurl.com/DHpodcastpanel.
The online discussion will feature Dr. Hilary Brewster, an associate professor of English, who hosts the podcast D*mn Near, Rileigh Smirl, a Marshall student and Yeager Scholar who hosts the podcast Still Buffering, and Dr. Chris White, a history professor who hosts the podcast COVID in West Virginia Podcast with Chris White.
“When asked what events the Digital Humanities program might sponsor, students have consistently requested to learn more about podcasting. Podcast hosts and producers rely on good research, communication and audio editing skills, and they also draw on their creative abilities,” said Dr. Kristen Lillvis, a professor of English and director of the digital humanities program. “We believe this event will help students use their education to engage with the public.”
The event is sponsored by Digital Humanities, an interdisciplinary program in the College of Liberal Arts.