Marshall Health COVID-19 testing site to close temporarily due to weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Due to freezing temperatures and expected weather conditions, Marshall Health’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing site closed at 3 p.m. today and will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 16. The testing site will resume normal operating hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Due to expected road conditions, Marshall Health announces the following closures and delays.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

The following clinics are closed, Monday, Feb. 15:

Marshall Obstetrics & Gyneocology (all locations)

Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

The following clinics will close early, Monday, Feb. 15:

Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery - Closing at 1 p.m.

Marshall Cardiology (all locations) - Closing at 2 p.m.

Marshall ENT - Closing at 2 p.m.

Marshall Surgery (all locations) - Closing at 2 p.m.

Marshall Urology - Closing at 2 p.m.

Marshall Eye Surgeons (all locations) - Closing at 2:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Testing Tent - Closing at 3 p.m.

Marshall Family Medicine (all locations) - Closing at 3 p.m.

Marshall Health - Teays Valley (clinics and services) - Closing at 3 p.m.

Marshall Internal Medicine (all locations, including Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center & Hanshaw Geriatric Center, including walk-in services in Huntington and Teays Valley) - Closing at 3 p.m.

Marshall Orthopaedics (all locations) - Closing at 3 p.m.

Marshall Pediatrics (all locations, including NowCare) - Closing at 3 p.m.

The following clinics will open at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 15:

Marshall Cardiology (all locations)

Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery

Marshall Dermatology (all locations)

Marshall Internal Medicine (all locations, including Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center & Hanshaw Geriatric Center) and walk-in services at Huntington and Teays Valley

Marshall Pediatrics (all locations)

All other clinics and services are currently operating on a normal schedule.

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

Due to freezing temperatures and weather conditions, the COVID-19 testing tent will be closed, Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The following clinic will open at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery

Marshall ENT

The following clinics will open at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Marshall Cardiology (all locations)

Marshall Eye Surgeons (all locations)

Marshall Family Medicine (all locations)

Marshall Internal Medicine (all locations, including Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center & Hanshaw Geriatric Center, including walk-in services in Huntington and Teays Valley)

Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology (all locations)

Marshall Neuroscience (all locations)

Marshall Urology

All Marshall Health - Teays Valley (clinics and services)

The following clinics will open at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Marshall Dermatology (all locations)

The following clinic will open at Noon, Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

The following clinics will open at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:

Marshall Pediatrics (all locations, including NowCare)









Additional Marshall Health clinic closures and delays can be found at https://www.marshallhealth.org/news/clinic-delays-for-inclement-weather-215-216/.