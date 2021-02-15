Most read
Marshall Health COVID-19 testing site to close temporarily due to weather
Due to expected road conditions, Marshall Health announces the following closures and delays.
MONDAY, FEB. 15
The following clinics are closed, Monday, Feb. 15:
- Marshall Obstetrics & Gyneocology (all locations)
- Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
The following clinics will close early, Monday, Feb. 15:
- Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery - Closing at 1 p.m.
- Marshall Cardiology (all locations) - Closing at 2 p.m.
- Marshall ENT - Closing at 2 p.m.
- Marshall Surgery (all locations) - Closing at 2 p.m.
- Marshall Urology - Closing at 2 p.m.
- Marshall Eye Surgeons (all locations) - Closing at 2:30 p.m.
- COVID-19 Testing Tent - Closing at 3 p.m.
- Marshall Family Medicine (all locations) - Closing at 3 p.m.
- Marshall Health - Teays Valley (clinics and services) - Closing at 3 p.m.
- Marshall Internal Medicine (all locations, including Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center & Hanshaw Geriatric Center, including walk-in services in Huntington and Teays Valley) - Closing at 3 p.m.
- Marshall Orthopaedics (all locations) - Closing at 3 p.m.
- Marshall Pediatrics (all locations, including NowCare) - Closing at 3 p.m.
The following clinics will open at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 15:
- Marshall Cardiology (all locations)
- Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery
- Marshall Dermatology (all locations)
- Marshall Internal Medicine (all locations, including Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center & Hanshaw Geriatric Center) and walk-in services at Huntington and Teays Valley
- Marshall Pediatrics (all locations)
All other clinics and services are currently operating on a normal schedule.
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
Due to freezing temperatures and weather conditions, the COVID-19 testing tent will be closed, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
The following clinic will open at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:
- Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery
- Marshall ENT
The following clinics will open at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:
- Marshall Cardiology (all locations)
- Marshall Eye Surgeons (all locations)
- Marshall Family Medicine (all locations)
- Marshall Internal Medicine (all locations, including Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center & Hanshaw Geriatric Center, including walk-in services in Huntington and Teays Valley)
- Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology (all locations)
- Marshall Neuroscience (all locations)
- Marshall Urology
- All Marshall Health - Teays Valley (clinics and services)
The following clinics will open at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:
- Marshall Dermatology (all locations)
The following clinic will open at Noon, Tuesday, Feb. 16:
- Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
The following clinics will open at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16:
- Marshall Pediatrics (all locations, including NowCare)
Additional Marshall Health clinic closures and delays can be found at https://www.marshallhealth.org/news/clinic-delays-for-inclement-weather-215-216/.