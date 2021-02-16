Marshall University closed Tuesday, Feb. 16

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Due to inclement weather, Marshall University will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 16.

All in-person and virtual/online classes are canceled, and offices will be closed. Students are advised to check Blackboard and/or their university e-mail accounts for instructions from faculty.

Dining and residence hall services will remain operational.

Certain essential employees may be required to report to work.

This announcement applies to all campuses and centers.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Memorial Student Center has been postponed. All those with appointments will be contacted by e-mail regarding rescheduling.