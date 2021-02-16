Huntington Police Incidents/arrests Released Feb. 14

The Huntington Police Department reported the following incidents/arrests in releases dated Feb. 14

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-00724 02/14/21 02:40 JOHN MARSHALL DR / 6 1/2 ALLEY, HUNTINGTON, WV Brandishing Criminal

HPD21-00723 02/13/21 22:00 300 5TH AVE., HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00722 02/13/21 21:44 1200 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00721 02/13/21 20:18 1500 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 TRESPASS Criminal

HPD21-00720 02/11/21 07:30 900 block 9TH ST W , HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00719 02/13/21 16:18 1000 block 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Battery Criminal

HPD21-00718 02/10/21 16:30 1000 block 11TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Destruction of Property - Felony; Grand Larceny; B & E Criminal

HPD21-00717 02/13/21 12:07 1300 block MADISON AVE / LU LU MART, HUNTINGTON, WV Disorderly Conduct Criminal

HPD21-00716 02/13/21 11:08 70O BLOCK 6TH AVE , HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report

HPD21-00715 02/13/21 02:27 817 4TH, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor Criminal

HPD21-00714 02/13/21 01:25 700 BLOCK 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense Criminal

ARRESTS

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-00735 02/10/21 08:17 POE, ANDREA 901 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia

HPD21-00734 02/14/21 18:00 Adkins, William 1040 WASHINGTON AVE, HUNTINGTON, Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more

HPD21-00730 02/14/21 11:30 MCMASTER, PAUL 800 MARCUM TER, HUNTINGTON, WV Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse ; Destruction of Property - Felony ; Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00726 02/14/21 03:17 BROWN, JAMES 2900 1ST AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00724 02/14/21 02:40 Davidson, Ganon JOHN MARSHALL DR / 6 1/2 ALLEY, Brandishing