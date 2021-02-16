Most read
Appalachian Power Working to Restore Power
Nearly 2,600 workers are in place in damaged areas and dedicated to restoring electric service. The work force includes crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to help local crews and contractors repair ice storm damage.
WEST VIRGINIA STORM SUMMARY
Nearly 93,000 West Virginia customers are without service after heavy damage from a new ice storm Monday night, Feb. 15. The storm knocked out power to 12 substations and nearly 50 distribution circuits. More than 60 percent of customers in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties are without electric service. The company’s Hurricane call center is operating on generator.
Nearly 1,500 workers are on-site and dedicated to service restoration in damaged areas of West Virginia. The total includes an additional 400 line workers brought in Sunday from other states in advance of the Monday night ice storm. Additional resources are being requested.
Weather: Road and work conditions are hazardous, with new ice accumulation on roads, poles, wires and trees. Yet another weather system is expected to impact the area Wednesday.
Outages: Damage assessors are working to determine the extent of additional damage from the Monday night ice storm. Crews are working to restore transmission service to substations and repair damage on outages that affect large numbers of customers where conditions permit. Counties most affected include Cabell, where 33,261 customers are without service; Wayne, 18,300; Putnam, 17,400; Lincoln, 7,424; Jackson, 4,814; Mason, 4,579; Kanawha, 3,983; and Marshall, 1,345.
Restoration Estimates: In West Virginia we have temporarily suspended overall restoration estimates in affected areas of the state until we are able to provide a preliminary assessment of the damages. We are providing outage-specific estimates on jobs where crews are on-site making repairs, and will resume overall restoration estimates as soon as we are confidently able to do so. We recognize some customers remain without service from the February 11 ice storm, and are doing our best to prioritize service restoration to those customers.