Two Warming Stations Open in Huntington

The Salvation Army, located at 1227 3rd Ave. in Huntington, has opened as an emergency shelter due to the inclement weather conditions.

At this time, the shelter will remain open until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, but the hours could be extended due to changing conditions. Hot meals will be provided at this location. The shelter is unable to accommodate pets.

The A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., also is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today as a warming station for anyone who needs to charge mobile devices or get out of the cold. The facility is pet friendly, but pets must remain leashed at all times. Please be advised that CDC safety protocols, including social distancing and face coverings, will be observed at both locations.