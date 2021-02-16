Most read
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four western WV counties, State of Preparedness for remaining 51 counties due to winter storm
Gov. Justice has also declared a State of Preparedness for the remaining 51 counties due to further severe winter storms that are expected to cause additional outages and road blockages throughout West Virginia.
Click here to view the proclamation
As part of today's State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to:
- Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response.
- Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.
The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.