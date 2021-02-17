Most read
Regular Board Meeting Postponed until Monday February 22
The meeting is now scheduled for Monday, February 22, 2021 beginning at 4:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington. At this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues. To comply with the “Indoor Face Covering Requirement” Executive Order issued by Governor Jim Justice, anyone attending the meeting is required to wear a mask or face covering. The meeting is open to public attendance. Alternatively, members of the public may choose to attend the meeting via teleconference. To join the meeting, please call (304) 553-7794. Upon connection, simply enter access code 497 942 783#. If you are attending via teleconference and wish to speak to the Board as part of the “Delegations to Be Heard” portion of the meeting, please fill out the form at the following link at least thirty (30) minutes prior to the Regular Board meeting:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspxid=S7AZ4AwzekaLrgn7FzdNahEnSsniXPlDpjrDPYy54FRUOFpGR0tWREEzUzFWQ1VFMkcwS0M3Q0JLVy4u . You will be called during the “Delegations to be Heard” portion of the meeting by a member of the staff so that you may address Board members. The meeting agenda can be found on the district website, www.cabellschools.com, under the “Leadership” section.
