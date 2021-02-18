Feb. 17 Huntington Police Incidents/Arrests

 Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 05:08

The following incidents and//or arrests have been reported by the Huntington Police Department.

INCIDENTS

HPD21-00744 02/15/21 19:03 2200 BLOCK 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal

 

HPD21-00742 01/16/21 08:00 1500 BLOCK 9TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Grand Larceny Criminal

 

HPD21-00740 02/14/21 06:00 177 KINETIC DR, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Criminal

 

HPD21-00739 02/15/21 09:40 1200 BLOCK 8TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

 

HPD21-00738 02/12/21 15:30 50 W 2ND AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 B & E; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor; Grand Larceny Criminal

 

 

HPD21-00737 02/15/21 03:25 200 BLOCK  6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report Information Report

 

ARRESTS

HPD21-00753 02/17/21 00:28 HUDSON, MATTHEW 700 BLOCK W 16TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Warrant Service/Execution;   Paraphernalia ,  Burglary Tools

HPD21-00751 02/16/21 23:33 CHAPMAN, BETH 1227 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Disorderly Conduct,   Obstructing by making false statements to officer

HPD21-00749 02/16/21 19:20 Reynolds, Billy 1001 3RD AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Obstructing officer, Fugitive from Justice; Disorderly Conduct; Public Intoxication,  Illegal Possession of Alcoholic Liquor

 

 