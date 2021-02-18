Most read
Huntington Police Incident and Arrest Reports
HPD21-00763 02/18/21 23:58 700 13TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Information Report Information Report
HPD21-00762 02/18/21 23:08 19 W. 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia Criminal
HPD21-00760 02/17/21 21:11 5TH AVE / 15TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 SRL-Miscellaneous; DUI less than .150 Criminal
HPD21-00759 02/17/21 10:10 1200 block 21ST ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 Stolen Auto/Auto Theft Criminal
HPD21-00758 02/16/21 19:30 100 block CEDAR ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Trespassing; Destruction of Property - Misdemeanor
HPD21-00756 02/10/21 08:19 1100 BLOCK OF 11TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 48 hour Parking Violation Tow-In
HPD21-00755 02/10/21 07:27 9TH STREET / 13TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 48 hour Parking Violation Tow-In
HPD21-00754 02/17/21 02:23 200 block 35TH ST GUYANDOTTE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Arson - 3rd Degree - Burning personal property of another of the value of five hundred dollars or more Criminal
HPD21-00753 02/17/21 00:28 700 block W 16TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Paraphernalia; Burglary Tools; Warrant Service/Execution Criminal
ARRESTS
HPD21-00762 02/18/21 23:08 MORRIS, JAMES , W. 7TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Paraphernalia
HPD21-00757 02/17/21 09:55 GILKERSON, CHAD 1300 block 16TH ST, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Domestic Battery, Paraphernalia , Burglary Tools , Warrant Service/Execution