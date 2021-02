Feb. 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly schedule meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2020-O-49 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL ENACTING ARTICLE 116 CONCERNING THE MANAGEMENT, ADJUSTMENT AND RESOLUTION OF SMALL CLAIMS; AND SETTING GUIDELINES FOR THE PAYMENT OF SUCH CLAIMS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tia Rumbaugh

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-06 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF A RETAINING WALL AT MILITARY ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: Councilman Bob Bailey

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-09 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #5 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Pat Jones

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-08 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MARK BATES TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-13 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF MIKE SHOCKLEY TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTIONS AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sponsored by: Councilman Tyler Bowen

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment