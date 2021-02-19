Miller Appointed NRCC Recruitment Chair

Huntington - Rep. Carol Miller has been selected by Chairman Tom Emmer to serve on the National Republican Congressional Committee leadership team as Recruitment Vice-Chair. In this role, Miller will help regain Republican control of the House of Representatives by recruiting conservative, commonsense candidates to run for Congress.

"I am honored to be selected by Chairman Emmer to recruit more strong, conservative voices to run for office," Miller said in a press release. "As the only new Republican women elected to the House in 2018, I was pleased to see more women join our ranks in 2020."

"It is imperative that we build on this record-breaking success to ensure that we fight back against radical liberal policies, bring more Republican women and diverse voices to Congress, and take back the House of Representatives in the midterms," she added.

In the 2020 cycle, House Republicans lost zero seats and flipped 15, giving House Democrats a razor-thin margin.