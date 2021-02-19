Most read
- Appalachian Power Explains Restoration Priorities
- Feb. 17 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Former Huntington TV Anchor Announces She's Leaving CNN
- UPDATED & CORRECTED : Piketon Monitoring Site Reveals 3,000 High Contamination Levels 2013-2019 from Monitoring Stations ; Some 14 miles from Plant
- Feb. 18 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Reports
- New Films at Marquee Pullman for Friday
- Feb. 22 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
- More Warming Stations Open in Huntington
Miller Appointed NRCC Recruitment Chair
"I am honored to be selected by Chairman Emmer to recruit more strong, conservative voices to run for office," Miller said in a press release. "As the only new Republican women elected to the House in 2018, I was pleased to see more women join our ranks in 2020."
"It is imperative that we build on this record-breaking success to ensure that we fight back against radical liberal policies, bring more Republican women and diverse voices to Congress, and take back the House of Representatives in the midterms," she added.
In the 2020 cycle, House Republicans lost zero seats and flipped 15, giving House Democrats a razor-thin margin.