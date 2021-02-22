Most Cabell County Schools to Reopen Monday

After nearly a week of delays and closings due to inclement weather, Cabell County Schools is pleased to announce the district will be resuming most operations and reopening most schools on a regular schedule Monday, February 22, 2021.

The one exception is Salt Rock Elementary School. That school was without power or heat most of the day Sunday and will remain closed Monday. Now that power has been restored, maintenance crews will be working to ensure all systems are functioning properly and the building is sufficiently heated to begin classes for Salt Rock Elementary students Tuesday.

Some bus routes, particularly in the eastern parts of the county, still remain impassable for school buses. Bus drivers will use their discretion in deciding what portions of their routes can be safely traveled. Parents should monitor their students at bus stops to ensure the bus is able to pick them up in a timely manner. If a bus is unable to pick up a student, an absence will not be counted against that student.

The Transportation Department is compiling a list of bus routes that will not be operating Monday. That list will be posted to the district website, www.cabellschools.com, Sunday evening. The list of routes not operating may not be inclusive of all stops on each route or other routes that are deemed impassable by bus drivers Monday morning. If you have questions about your particular route, you may contact the Transportation Department Monday morning by calling (304) 733-3015.