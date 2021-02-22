Virtual variety show to commemorate Huntington’s official anniversary date on Feb. 27

“The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine” virtual variety show is presented by AT&T, Mountain Health Network and WSAZ NewsChannel 3. It will stream on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page, as well as WSAZ’s Facebook page and a WSAZ.com livestream.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington will officially turn 150 at the end of this month, and one event will celebrate Huntington’s illustrious past, present and future.

The variety show, complete with vintage and modern nods to The Jewel City, will feature The McElroy Brothers, El Dorado, WSAZ’s Tim Irr, Shelem, Michael Cerveris, Of The Dell and a pepperoni roll cookoff.

“We are excited to bring this first signature event in a virtual capacity to celebrate our official anniversary date,” said Bryan Chambers, Huntington’s director of communications. “This variety show features several familiar faces and will tell Huntington’s stories in fun and nostalgic ways. You won’t want to miss this variety show because there will be something for everyone, from Huntington’s foodies to those who enjoy many of our local and regional musical acts.”

In addition to the virtual variety show, The Peddler plans to unveil its signature beer in honor of Huntington’s official anniversary date, coined Jewel City One Fitty Golden Ale.

Other signature events include a Mountain Stage concert on April 22 and the time capsule closing on Oct. 22. More information will be available in the coming months.

The community is invited to get involved in Huntington’s 150th Anniversary in other ways as well: ● MAKE THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY PART OF YOUR EVENT IN 2021. Use our collections of templates to get started and add the sesquicentennial theme to your in-person or virtual events. If you’re not hosting an event, celebrate by attending one!

● SPONSOR OUR CELEBRATION. If you’re a small business, larger organization or part of another sector, be a year-long sponsor of our activities. We offer different levels and perks of being a sponsor — besides being part of history! See sponsorship opportunities here.

● SHARE YOUR STORY. All of us have a story about Huntington to tell. Whether you remember bygone days or are a new transplant to The Jewel City, we want to hear from you! Be part of our 150 Stories initiative. We are now collecting stories from community members to commemorate Huntington’s vibrant history and to showcase why residents love Huntington. We are seeking 50 stories, in both written and video formats for our time capsule, social media posts and other storytelling methods in 2021.

Starting in 2021, we will choose one story to release per week, and a total of 50 stories will also be an integral part of our time capsule. Submit your story at www.cityofhuntington.com/huntington150.

● PURCHASE A 150TH THEMED PRODUCT. We are currently offering a commemorative, limited edition collection of Blenko products, including water vases and sundials. Visit The Red Caboose in person or online at www.shoptheredcaboosewv.com. ● CONTRIBUTE INDIVIDUALLY. Contribute financially to our 150th Anniversary Fund. Volunteer for a 150-sponsored or partner event, whether it’s a city cleanup or helping at a signature Huntington event. Access the media kit and all campaign materials here: bit.ly/huntington150toolkit. Access the digital version here: bit.ly/huntington150magazine.