Huntington Police Department Incidents / Arrests

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, February 22, 2021 - 01:06 Updated 4 hours ago

 

The Huntington Police Department released the following incident reports Feb. 22.

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-00783 02/19/21 20:30 1015 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Grand Larceny; B & E Auto Criminal

HPD21-00781 02/20/21 13:35 923 8TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal

HPD21-00780 02/20/21 01:31 300 24TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 DUI greater than .150 Criminal

HPD21-00779 02/20/21 01:23 1412 28TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal

HPD21-00778 02/20/21 00:10 HAL GREER BLVD / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous; DUI less Criminal

 

 

 

 