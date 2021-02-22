Most read
Huntington Police Department Incidents / Arrests
HPD21-00783 02/19/21 20:30 1015 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Grand Larceny; B & E Auto Criminal
HPD21-00781 02/20/21 13:35 923 8TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Petit Larceny Criminal
HPD21-00780 02/20/21 01:31 300 24TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25703 DUI greater than .150 Criminal
HPD21-00779 02/20/21 01:23 1412 28TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse Criminal
HPD21-00778 02/20/21 00:10 HAL GREER BLVD / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Possession with Intent / Delivery of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous; DUI less Criminal