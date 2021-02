Marquee Pullman to open "Tom and Jerry" Friday

One of the nation's top markets New York City has been green lighted by Gov . Cumo. That leave Los Angeles still in limbo but a greater chance the studios may open the pipelines.

There is hope that a release schedule could resume . A real schedule like before the virus.

For this week, the animated "Tom and Jerry" will appeal to families. On the Flashback line up add "Willy Wonka.

TOM AND JERRY

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.

WILLIE WONKA

The ORIGINAL musical version of Roald Dahl’s cherished children’s book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Gene Wilder plays Willy Wonka, an eccentric candy maker who opens his mysterious and magical factory to a few golden ticket winners. Wilder is full of fun as a man whose confectionary imagination is matched only by his sense of mischief. (“The suspense is terrible…I hope it’ll last!”)

COMING MARCH 5

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

A lone warrior, Raya, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld, Kumandra.

HUNTINGTON WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

TOM & JERRY PG

CAST

DIRECTOR









NOMADLAND R

CAST

DIRECTOR









LAND PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE LITTLE THINGS R

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE MARKSMAN PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









NEWS OF THE WORLD PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













WONDER WOMAN 1984 PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













HALF BROTHERS PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR









THE CROODS: A NEW AGE PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













LET HIM GO R

CAST

DIRECTOR













COME PLAY PG-13

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE WAR WITH GRANDPA PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (1990) PG

CAST

DIRECTOR













THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985) R

CAST

DIRECTOR













WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY G

CAST

DIRECTOR

Animation/Comedy/Family1 hr. 41 min.Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, Pallavi Sharda, Jordan Bolger, Patsy Ferran, Nicky Jam, Bobby CannavaleTim StoryDrama1 hr. 48 min.Frances McDormand, David Strathairm, Linda May, Charlene SwankieChloé ZhaoDrama1 hr. 28 min.Robin Wright, Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens, Warren Christie, Brad Leland, Barb Mitchell, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, Jill Maria RobinsonRobin WrightSuspense/Thriller2 hr. 07 min.Denzel Washington, Natalie Morales, Rami Malek, Jared LetoJohn Lee HancockAction/Adventure/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 48 min.Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, Juan Pablo Raba, Dylan Kenin, Grayson Berry, Luce Rains, Alex Knight, Chase Mullins, Dominic CancelliereRobert LorenzDrama/Western1 hr. 58 min.Tom Hanks, Helena ZengelPaul GreengrassAction/Adventure2 hr. 31 min.Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie NielsenPatty JenkinsComedy1 hr. 36 min.Luis Gerard Méndez, Connor Del Rio, Juan Pablo Espinosa, Bianca MarroquinLuke GreenfieldAnimation1 hr. 35 min.Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, Kelly Marie TranJoel CrawfordDrama/Suspense/Thriller1 hr. 54 min.Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Jeffrey Donovan, Booboo Stewart, Lesley ManvilleThomas BezuchaHorror1 hr. 36 min.Azhy Robertson, Gilian Jacobs, John Gallagher Jr.Jacob ChaseComedy/Family1 hr. 34 min.Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Jane Seymour, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Christopher WalkenTim HillSciFi/Fantasy/Family/Action/Adventure1 hr. 35 min.Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Josh Pais, Raymond Serra, David Forman, Michelan Sisti, Leif Tilden, Michael Turney, Jay Patterson, James SaitoSteve BarronDrama1 hr. 37 min.Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Paul Gleason, John Kapelos, Ron Dean, Tim Gamble, Mercedes HallJohn HughesFamily, Musical, Comedy1 hr. 38 min.Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, Peter Ostrum, Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn ColeMel Stuart