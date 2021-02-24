Marshall internal medicine nurse practitioner fellowship earns accreditation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The American Nursing Credentialing Center (ANCC) has granted accreditation with distinction status to the internal medicine nurse practitioner fellowship program at Marshall Health.

ANCC granted accreditation through its Practice Transition Accreditation Program (PTAP), which sets the global standard for residency or fellowship programs that transition advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) into practice settings.

The Marshall program is the 20th nurse practitioner fellowship to earn accreditation and the 17th in the nation to be granted “accreditation with distinction” status. The internal medicine nurse practitioner fellowship at Marshall is the first program of its kind in the state of West Virginia and the Tri-State region.

The program, established at Marshall Health in 2019, accepts two fellows per year and is tailored to meet the needs of the community as well as the nurse practitioner fellow. Eligible applicants must have graduated from an accredited Nurse Practitioner Master of Science in Nursing (M.S.N.) or Doctor of Nurse Practitioner (D.N.P.) program prior to the start of the fellowship on July 1. National board certification must be obtained by Sept. 1.

Applications must be submitted online at https://jcesom.marshall.edu/residents-fellows/programs/nurse-practitioner-fellowship/ no later than Monday, March 8. Applicants selected for interviews will scheduled in April with the final selection of fellows in May.