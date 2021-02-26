March 1 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda

 Friday, February 26, 2021 - 06:25

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Ceredo Town Council meeting.  Regularly scheduled meetings occur at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday at the municipal building on "B" St.

  

CEREDO TOWN COUNCIL

AGENDA

March 1, 2021

 

I.      OPENING

        A.  Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.     A.  READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES

         B.   From Regular Meeting of February 1

 

III.     TREASURER’S REPORT

          A.  Account Balances

          B.  Approval of Expenditures

 

IV.       DELEGATIONS

           A.  Erin Perdue - Park Terrace

           B.  Chief Rob Robson - CVFD

           D.  Marshall Dave Caudill

           E.  Charles Clarkson - Alumni Band

  

V.        MAYOR’S COMMENTS

           A.  COVID-19 Update and Impact

           B.  Street Light installation

           C.  Ice storm clean-up summary

           D.  Sewer grant update

           E.  Election update 

           

VI.       UNFINISHHED BUSINESS

 

VII.      NEW BUSINESS

           A.  Fire loss -beautification building 

           B.  Kenova dispatch proposed agreement 

           C.  C-K Alumni Band proposed agreement

           D.  1409 B Street property 

           

VIII.    OTHER REPORTS 

           A.  Police Report

           B.  Stormwater Report

           C.  Maintenance Report

 

IX.       ADJOURNMENT