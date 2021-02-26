Most read
March 1 Ceredo Town Council Meeting Agenda
CEREDO TOWN COUNCIL
AGENDA
March 1, 2021
I. OPENING
A. Pledge of Allegiance
II. A. READING AND APPROVAL OF MINUTES
B. From Regular Meeting of February 1
III. TREASURER’S REPORT
A. Account Balances
B. Approval of Expenditures
IV. DELEGATIONS
A. Erin Perdue - Park Terrace
B. Chief Rob Robson - CVFD
D. Marshall Dave Caudill
E. Charles Clarkson - Alumni Band
V. MAYOR’S COMMENTS
A. COVID-19 Update and Impact
B. Street Light installation
C. Ice storm clean-up summary
D. Sewer grant update
E. Election update
VI. UNFINISHHED BUSINESS
VII. NEW BUSINESS
A. Fire loss -beautification building
B. Kenova dispatch proposed agreement
C. C-K Alumni Band proposed agreement
D. 1409 B Street property
VIII. OTHER REPORTS
A. Police Report
B. Stormwater Report
C. Maintenance Report
IX. ADJOURNMENT