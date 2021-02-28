OPINION: Peter A. Diamandis - Bitcoin Surges, Following the 6 Ds

Seven years ago, I wrote that Bitcoin was moving from its deceptive phase to a very disruptive phase. At the time, one bitcoin was worth $600.

Just last week, Bitcoin reached a record high of $40,000 (doubling its value in one month), and the value of all cryptocurrencies surpassed $1 trillion. And last month, the digital currency exchange Coinbase, the most valuable crypto company in the US, filed for an IPO.

So, why should you care?

Because bitcoin and other digital currencies are reshaping how we think about and use money—making it more digitized, dematerialized, and democratized than ever before.

I’ve been tracking Bitcoin since its inception and have been active in the market for years. I’ve even accepted Bitcoin as payment for participating in my annual Abundance 360 Mastermind Summit.

And I’m incredibly excited about Bitcoin’s future prospects.

In today’s blog, I’ll discuss what Bitcoin is, its evolution, and how you can get involved.

Let’s dive in…

Peter H. Diamandis is the co-author of the best-selling book "Abundance: The Future is Better Than You Think" and a speaker, engineer, physician and entrepreneur best known for being the founder and chairman of the X PRIZE Foundation and the co-founder and chairman of Singularity University.