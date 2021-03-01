Huntington Man Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that Kelly Ray Ingels, Sr., 46, of Huntington, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Ingels also was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the sale of a firearm to a juvenile, which is to run concurrently with his 21 month sentence.

Ingels previously pled guilty and admitted that on May 20, 2020, he sold a firearm to a juvenile for cash and marijuana over Facebook Messenger. Due to a subsequent investigation involving the firearm, officers obtained a search warrant for Ingels’ residence at 920 ½ 23rd Street in Huntington. In the residence officers located approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine as well as digital scales. In a Mirandized interview, Ingels admitted to possessing the methamphetamine to sell it, admitted he was addicted to methamphetamine at the time he possessed the gun, and admitted to selling the gun to the juvenile.

The Huntington Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.