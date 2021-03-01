Most read
- Former Huntington TV Anchor Announces She's Leaving CNN
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- REEL LIFE February 18 and Beyond
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Offense
- Huntington Man Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes
- Wayne Overwhelms Tolsia for Sectional Victory
- Marshall Recreation Festival
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
Huntington Man Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes
Ingels previously pled guilty and admitted that on May 20, 2020, he sold a firearm to a juvenile for cash and marijuana over Facebook Messenger. Due to a subsequent investigation involving the firearm, officers obtained a search warrant for Ingels’ residence at 920 ½ 23rd Street in Huntington. In the residence officers located approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine as well as digital scales. In a Mirandized interview, Ingels admitted to possessing the methamphetamine to sell it, admitted he was addicted to methamphetamine at the time he possessed the gun, and admitted to selling the gun to the juvenile.
The Huntington Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe handled the prosecution.