Huntington Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Pornography Offense
Davis previously admitted that on April 27, 2020, he arranged with a person he believed to be the parent to two minor females, ages 12 and 14, to travel from his job in Eleanor, Putnam County, West Virginia, to Ashland, Kentucky, in order to engage in sexual activity with both minor girls. On the way to the meeting location, Davis stopped to purchase condoms to use during the sexual activity. Davis was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location in Ashland, Kentucky. A subsequent search of his cell phone revealed numerous images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, including videos depicting the sexual abuse of toddlers and images and videos depicting sadistic conduct. A search of Davis’s residence located additional computer equipment that also contained child sexual abuse materials.
The Ashland (Kentucky) Police Department and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald handled the prosecution.