Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Offense

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced that Seneca Smith, 36, of Huntington, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

Smith admitted that on January 12, 2021, members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence at 406 Bridge Street, Apartment 32, in Huntington. Officers seized approximately 206 grams of heroin, 62 grams of cocaine, four sets of digital scales, and a drug press. Smith admitted he intended to sell the heroin and cocaine.

Smith faces up to twenty years in prison when sentenced on June 1, 2021.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation.