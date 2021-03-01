Huntington Police Incidents/Arrests

 Monday, March 1, 2021 - 22:19

The Huntington Police Department released the following incidents / arrests this morning. 

 

 INCIDENTS

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description

HPD21-00922 02/28/21 09:40 400 block W WHITAKER BOULEVARD, HUNTINGTON, WV Information Report

HPD21-00911 02/28/21 02:46 11TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

 

ARRESTS

Case Number Incident Date/Time Arrestee Location of Arrest Offense

HPD21-00925 02/28/21 20:26 FILLINGER, CHAD 600 block 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Assault;  Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS

HPD21-00924 02/24/21 07:35 MAYO, JACOB 6TH ST / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Paraphernalia

HPD21-00923 02/28/21 14:46 Messer, Joshua 1700 block WOODWARD TER, HUNTINGTON, Domestic Battery

HPD21-00911 02/28/21 02:46 Fuentes, Emeli 11TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Warrant Service/Execution

 

 

 