Huntington Police Incidents/Arrests
INCIDENTS
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-00922 02/28/21 09:40 400 block W WHITAKER BOULEVARD, HUNTINGTON, WV Information Report
HPD21-00911 02/28/21 02:46 11TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal
ARRESTS
Case Number Incident Date/Time Arrestee Location of Arrest Offense
HPD21-00925 02/28/21 20:26 FILLINGER, CHAD 600 block 12TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Assault; Assault on a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS
HPD21-00924 02/24/21 07:35 MAYO, JACOB 6TH ST / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Paraphernalia
HPD21-00923 02/28/21 14:46 Messer, Joshua 1700 block WOODWARD TER, HUNTINGTON, Domestic Battery
HPD21-00911 02/28/21 02:46 Fuentes, Emeli 11TH ST / 4TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV Warrant Service/Execution