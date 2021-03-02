Most read
Harris Riverfront Park Closed; Floodgates Closing
The Public Works Department is closing Harris Riverfront park in preparation for floodwall gate closures at 10th Street and 12th street entrances. Equipment is being mobilized to the location in preparation of the river exceeding 52 feet. The Ohio River is forecasted to crest at 53 feet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, but may continue to rise above the forecasted level.