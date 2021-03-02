Harris Riverfront Park Closed; Floodgates Closing

The Huntington Stormwater Utility is currently monitoring the Ohio and Guyandotte River levels. The Ohio River is currently at 51.65 feet, which is above flood stage (50 feet). All 17 pump stations are in operation, and they will remain in service until the river levels recede.

The Public Works Department is closing Harris Riverfront park in preparation for floodwall gate closures at 10th Street and 12th street entrances. Equipment is being mobilized to the location in preparation of the river exceeding 52 feet. The Ohio River is forecasted to crest at 53 feet at 12 p.m. Wednesday, but may continue to rise above the forecasted level.