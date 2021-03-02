Most read
- Former Huntington TV Anchor Announces She's Leaving CNN
- March 2 Huntington Police Incidents and Arrests
- Huntington Man Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes
- Harris Riverfront Park Closed; Floodgates Closing
- March 1 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Marshall Upsets Southern Miss
- FOX Now Part of WCHS Multiplex; WVAH affiliates with Decades TV
March 2 Huntington Police Incidents and Arrests
Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description
HPD21-00942 03/01/21 21:05 900 BLOCK 28TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Soliciting, etc. a minor via computer
Criminal
HPD21-00941 02/28/21 18:00 400 block W WHITAKER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Domestic Assault Criminal
HPD21-00932 03/01/21 12:40 1100 block MONROE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Auto Tampering; Grand Larceny
Criminal
HPD21-00931 03/01/21 10:15 700 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal
HPD21-00930 03/01/21 09:16 W 17TH ST BRIDGE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Found Property Information Report
HPD21-00927 03/01/21 08:27 700 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal
ARRESTS
HPD21-00948 03/02/21 07:23 HOLLAND, DEREK 402 7TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV Obstructing officer; Attempt to Commit Felony
HPD21-00944 03/02/21 04:08 MCFAYDEN, DANIEL 17TH ST / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV B & E Auto; Petit Larceny;
Possession of a Controlled Substance; Auto Tampering;
Fugitive From Justice
HPD21-00941 02/28/21 18:00 MILLER, KENNETH 400 block W WHITAKER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, Domestic Assault
HPD21-00938 03/01/21 15:58 CHAPMAN, BETH 2900 1ST AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Disorderly Conduct
HPD21-00931 03/01/21 10:15 NELSON, TYRONE JR 700 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Warrant Service/Execution
HPD21-00927 03/01/21 08:27 KIRTLEY, BYRON 700 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution