March 2 Huntington Police Incidents and Arrests

 Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - 20:39

The Huntington Police Department reported these incidents and arrests as released on March 2.

INCIDENTS

Case Number Incident Date/Time Address Offenses Description


HPD21-00942 03/01/21 21:05 900 BLOCK 28TH STREET, HUNTINGTON, WV 25705 Soliciting, etc. a minor via computer
Criminal


HPD21-00941 02/28/21 18:00 400 block W WHITAKER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Domestic Assault Criminal

 

HPD21-00932 03/01/21 12:40 1100 block MONROE AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Auto Tampering; Grand Larceny
Criminal


HPD21-00931 03/01/21 10:15 700 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal


HPD21-00930 03/01/21 09:16 W 17TH ST BRIDGE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Found Property Information Report

 

HPD21-00927 03/01/21 08:27 700 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution Criminal

 

ARRESTS

 

HPD21-00948 03/02/21 07:23 HOLLAND, DEREK 402 7TH AVENUE, HUNTINGTON, WV Obstructing officer; Attempt to Commit Felony

 

HPD21-00944 03/02/21 04:08 MCFAYDEN, DANIEL 17TH ST / 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV B & E Auto;   Petit Larceny; 
 Possession of a Controlled Substance;  Auto Tampering; 
 Fugitive From Justice

 

HPD21-00941 02/28/21 18:00 MILLER, KENNETH 400 block W WHITAKER BLVD, HUNTINGTON, Domestic Assault


HPD21-00938 03/01/21 15:58 CHAPMAN, BETH 2900 1ST AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25702 Disorderly Conduct


HPD21-00931 03/01/21 10:15 NELSON, TYRONE JR 700 block 5TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25704 Warrant Service/Execution


HPD21-00927 03/01/21 08:27 KIRTLEY, BYRON 700 block 6TH AVE, HUNTINGTON, WV 25701 Warrant Service/Execution