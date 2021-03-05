Marshall to host online version of High School Honor Band Festival

Huntington – Marshall University’s School of Music invites all high school band members and teachers to participate in a free online version of the Marshall University Honor Band. This year’s event will be online Friday, March 26, with the theme “Reconnecting.”

The virtual Marshall Honor Band event will feature special guest Robert W. Smith, renowned composer and educator. Participants will rehearse Smith’s new piece, “Portals,” in a live, virtual setting and attend sessions with Marshall band directors and master classes with Marshall faculty.



Students will then submit recordings of themselves playing “Portals.” The recordings will be edited together and premiere online in a special Marshall Bands concert that will be shared on the School of Music’s YouTube channel.





“I am so excited we are still able to offer our Honor Band this year,” said Director of Bands Dr. Adam Dalton. “This event typically brings in over 400 high school students from around the Tri-State, and we hated to not be able to provide this opportunity this year. Our guest clinician, along with the Marshall School of Music faculty, have an exciting and educational day planned that I know students and band directors won’t want to miss.”

Registration for the Honor Band is free and can be accessed at www.marshall.edu/band/honorband.



The event is sponsored by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.