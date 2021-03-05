March 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report

The Huntington Police Department released the following information on recent incidents, and arrests:

INCIDENTS -

HPD21-00990 03/04/21 - 03:41 2500 block 5th Ave./DUI greater than .150

HPD21-00989 03/04/21 - 00:55 2700 block Guyan Ave./ Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00988 03/04/21 - 00:02 2700 block Guyan Ave./Strangulation; Domestic Battery

HPD21-00987 03/03/21 17:52 - 5th St. Rd./Bradley Foster Dr./No Seatbelt; Insurance Required; SRL-Miscellaneous; DUI less than .150 Criminal

HPD21-00983 03/02/21 15:00 - 1700 block Woodward Terrace/Joyriding - Stolen Vehicle Without Intent to Permanently Deprive

HPD21-00982 03/03/21 16:51 - 3600 block 4th Ave./Information Report

HPD21-00981 03/03/21 13:15 - 2600 block Park Ave./Runaway juvenile

HPD21-00979 03/03/21 12:28 27th St./5th Ave./Leaving the Scene - Property Damage; No Proof of Insurance; No Operator's License

HPD21-00974 03/03/21 09:12 - 700 block 6TH Ave./Shoplifting - 1st & 2nd Offense; Trespassing

HPD21-00972 03/02/21 23:00 - 404 Park Cir./Petit Larceny

HPD21-00971 03/03/21 09:14 - 900 block 5th Ave./Possession of a Controlled Substance; SRL-Miscellaneous

HPD21-00967 03/03/21 05:43 - 600 block 10th St./Found Property

HPD21-00966 03/03/21 03:10 - 600 block Trenton Pl./Fugitive From Justice; Obstructing officer; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Battery of a Police

ARRESTS -

VHPD21-00980 03/03/21 14:08 - JACKSON, X'ZAVIER 300 block W. 6TH Ave./Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00980 03/03/21 14:08 - WALKER, JORDAN 300 block W. 6TH Ave./Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00978 03/03/21 11:53 - BRANCH, DARRIOUS 300 block Marcum Terrace, Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00977 03/03/21 11:13 - CHAPMAN, JENNIFER 700 BLOCK 7th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00976 03/03/21 11:01 - GILBRETH, WEBSTER 1800 block Hall Ave./Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00975 03/03/21 10:51 - GALLOWAY, HEATHER 600 block 1st St./Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00973 03/03/21 10:39 - EPLION, TRAVIS 1600 block 9th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00970 03/03/21 09:17 - PUMPHREY, JOHN II 8 Kirk PL./Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00969 03/03/21 09:05 KEESEE, CRISTIN 100 block Bear St./Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant Service/Execution

VHPD21-00968 03/03/21 08:11 DAVIS, TYSON II 1100 block Minton St./Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00989 03/04/21 00:55 - SECREST, KAYLA 2700 block Guyan Ave./Warrant Service/Execution

HPD21-00988 03/04/21 00:02 - HAMMOND, DANA 2700 block Guyan Ave./Strangulation; domestic battery; warrant execution

HPD21-00971 03/03/21 09:14 - DAVIS, JOHN 900 block 5TH Ave./SRL-Miscellaneous; Possession of a Controlled Substance

HPD21-00966 03/03/21 03:10 - ROACH, ERIC 600 block Trenton PL./Battery of a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, or EMS; Fugitive From Justice

CHPD21-00973 03/03/21 10:39 - EPLION, TRAVIS 1600 block 9th Ave./Warrant Service/Execution