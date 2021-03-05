March 8 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, March 5, 2021 - 09:55

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting.  Regularly schedule meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1.  Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2.  Roll Call

3.  Synopsis of Last Meeting

4.  Reports of the Mayor

5.  Resolution re:  #2021-R-15 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL amending the rules of council on a temporary basis to permit remote voting upon the declaration of a continuing emergency situation by the council chair 

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

 

6.  Resolution re:  #2021-R-07 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF GERALD E. HOLLEY II TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

 

7.  Resolution re:  #2021-R-10 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF MIKE HAMRICK TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

 

8.  Resolution re:  #2021-R-11 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF SANDRA REED TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

 

9.  Resolution re:  #2021-R-12 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF LAUREN KEMP TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS 

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

 

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment