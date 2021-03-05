March 8 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda

Below, is the agenda for Monday's regularly scheduled Huntington City Council meeting. Regularly schedule meetings occur at 7:30 p.m. the second, and fourth Mondays at city hall.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. Resolution re: #2021-R-15 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL amending the rules of council on a temporary basis to permit remote voting upon the declaration of a continuing emergency situation by the council chair

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

6. Resolution re: #2021-R-07 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF GERALD E. HOLLEY II TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

7. Resolution re: #2021-R-10 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF MIKE HAMRICK TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

8. Resolution re: #2021-R-11 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF SANDRA REED TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

9. Resolution re: #2021-R-12 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF LAUREN KEMP TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval

10. Good & Welfare

11. Adjournment