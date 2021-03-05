Most read
- Former Huntington TV Anchor Announces She's Leaving CNN
- March 2 Huntington Police Incidents and Arrests
- March 4 Huntington Police Dept. Incident and Arrest Report
- Huntington Man Sentenced to 21 Months in Prison for Drug and Gun Crimes
- IMAGES: Ohio Overflows, Flood Gates go up; Flood Warning until Thursday
- Harris Riverfront Park Closed; Floodgates Closing
- Attorney General Morrisey Joins Coalition to Uphold Election Integrity
- IMAGES: Davis Model for Character in Daniel Boyd's Chillers
March 8 Huntington City Council Meeting Agenda
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: #2021-R-15 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL amending the rules of council on a temporary basis to permit remote voting upon the declaration of a continuing emergency situation by the council chair
Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley
6. Resolution re: #2021-R-07 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF GERALD E. HOLLEY II TO THE PLANNING COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval
7. Resolution re: #2021-R-10 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF MIKE HAMRICK TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval
8. Resolution re: #2021-R-11 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE REAPPOINTMENT OF SANDRA REED TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval
9. Resolution re: #2021-R-12 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF LAUREN KEMP TO THE CABELL-HUNTINGTON CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sponsored by: assigned pending committee approval
10. Good & Welfare
11. Adjournment