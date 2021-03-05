Huntington , Barboursville Police, other Law Enforcement Agencies Stage Warrant Round up

A multi-agency law enforcement operation this week resulted in dozens of arrests of individuals charged with various drug and violent crimes as well as individuals with active warrants for their arrest.

The operation, which took place March 2-4, included the Huntington Police Department Barboursville Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the West Virginia Division of Corrections. The initial phase of the operation began with the agencies executing five narcotics search warrants in different locations across Huntington.

Dejuana Bass, aka "Nikki"/ "D,” 45, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrest for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a distribution amount of crack cocaine, digital scales and a .380 pistol was retrieved from her residence on 26th Street during one of the narcotics search warrants.

Jonathan Baker, aka "Chill,” 36, of Macon, Georgia, was arrested at the 26th address as well after he was confirmed to be a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Gregory Bowen, aka "Greg,” 51, Stevie Farnsworth, 23, and Steven Wolford, 29, all of Huntington were arrested in the 3300 Block of Maple Court after a narcotics

search warrant was executed at Bowen's residence. All individuals are facing possession with intent to deliver after approximately 25 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and digital scales were found in the residence.

Xzavier Jackson and Jordan Walker, aka "J-Dub," were also arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. A narcotics search warrant was executed at their residence in the 300 Block of West 6th Avenue which led to distribution amounts of suspected marijuana, digital scales and more $4,000 in cash being seized.

The second phase of the operation was a warrant sweep across the city that led to the arrests of another 37 individuals. The arrests are as follows:

-- Daniel McFayden, fugitive from justice -- Derek Holland, attempt to commit a felony -- Sarah Mullaly, trespassing -- William Perry, trespassing -- Brian Black, transportation of prohibited items onto the grounds of a jail -- Christina Cantrell, drug contraband -- Andrea Poe, burglary tools -- Travis Robinson, drug contraband -- Eric Roach, fugitive from justice -- Tyson Davis II, parole violation -- Cristin Keesee, grand larceny -- John Davis, possession of a controlled substance -- John Pumphrey, delivery of a controlled substance -- Travis Eplion, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Heather Galloway, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Webster Gillbreath, domestic battery -- Jennifer Chapman, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Darrious Branch, strangulation without consent -- Dana Hammond, strangulation without consent -- Kayla Secrest, burglary -- Tina Brown, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Earl Casey, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Terry Branham, warrant -- Garri Carey, fugitive from justice -- Jason Townson, warrants -- Shawn Travis, warrants -- Misty Baldwin, warrant -- Robert Fetty, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Brentley Bohanen, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Terry Phillips, third-offense shoplifting -- James Brown, capias (domestic) -- Terry Moody, capias (DVP violation) -- Megan Nelson, accessories before and after the fact -- Michael Pitts, fugitive from justice -- Sarah Matthews, disorderly conduct -- Thomas Shaw, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance -- Aubrey Gardner, prohibited person with a firearm